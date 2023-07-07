SC will hopefully do justice to Rahul Gandhi in Modi surname defamation case: Ex-Law Minister Ashwani Kumar

New Delhi [India], July 7 : Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Gujarat High Court's order on Rahul Gandhi's plea, former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Friday said that the court's verdict denying a stay on the Congress leader's conviction in the 'Modi Surname' case is saddening for the entire country.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday refused to stay the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by a lower court in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

While speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the judgment of the Gujarat High Court in the defamation case is open to serious legal challenge in the Supreme Court on several grounds.

"I must say that the decision had saddened the entire country. I believe that Rahul Gandhi will get justice in the Supreme Court because if such decisions remain intact then every political leader will not feel safe. No one's membership will be able to survive in this kind of environment that prevails in the country today," he said.

He hoped that the top court will give its decision on this, taking proper cognizance of the spirit of the country and the law.

"But the decision of the judiciary is binding on all of us and we will have to wait for the decision of the Apex Court," Kumar added.

He went on to add, "It is hoped that the highest court will see merit in the appeal, particularly on the ground of harsh consequences and disproportionality of the sentence, and reverse the High Court judgment."

Kumar further added that the public purpose of the law is best subserved through its benign application that advances justice in a holistic appreciation of the cause before the court and is in accord with the sensitivities of the nation.

Gujarat High Court had in May reserved its order on Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 2019 'Modi surname' defamation case.

The Congress leader had moved the Gujarat High Court on April 25 challenging the Surat sessions court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

The Surat Sessions court had on April 20 rejected Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction by the lower court in the criminal defamation case.

In his judgement, Additional sessions judge Robin P Mogera had cited Gandhi's stature as an MP and former chief of the country's second-largest political party and said he should have been more careful.

