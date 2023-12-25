Scam found in rural electrification scheme in UP district, FIR lodged

Lucknow, Dec 25 An alleged scam of estimated Rs 1.31 crore has come to light in the works done in 85 villages of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district under Rajiv Gandhi Rural Electrification Scheme in the 2005-06.

The vigilance establishment has lodged an FIR against the then two junior engineers, three SDMs and the senior manager of an MNC.

There is a possibility of a bigger scam in the works done in 776 villages of the district, a vigilance department official said.

Those named in the FIR include junior engineers Baijnath Singh, Naresh Singh, Sub Divisional Officers Devendra Prasad Joshi, Amjad Ali, Pramod Anand and a manager of an MNC of Ashok Kumar Dubey.

They have been booked under the charges of IPC 420 (dishonesty), Prevention of Corruption Act and others.

The government had ordered a vigilance inquiry into this matter on August 31, 2017.

Under the Rajiv Gandhi Rural Electrification Scheme of the Central Government in UP, this work was implemented by Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited.

“Noida-based MNC got the contract for this work. After completing the work, it was handed over to UPPCL. The officials measured and checked the goods and equipment installed and made payment to the company,” stated the FIR.

But physical verification of the work done in 85 villages revealed that many equipment, including PCC poles, double poles, LT line PCC poles, transformers were not installed and payment for them was not made.

Vigilance investigation revealed that an additional payment of Rs 1.31 crore was made to the company for the electrification of 85 villages. The investigation also revealed deficiencies in stone pad, danger board and earthing wire. Deficiencies were also found in the construction of 33/ 11 KV New Sub Station, the probe revealed.

According to Vigilance, UPPCL officials committed this scam in connivance with employees of the UPPCL and MNC.

