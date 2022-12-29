Scattered to widespread rain, snow likely in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 29 Weather was dry and cold in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday that scattered to widespread rain/snow is expected.

"Scattered to widespread rain/snow is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 3.2, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 4.8 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Kargil minus 10.8 and Leh minus 12.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 6, Katra 7.6, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 0.2 and Bhaderwah 0.6 as the minimum temperature.

