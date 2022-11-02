Schedule of Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 likely to be announced tomorrow

The schedule for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls is likely to be announced by the Election Commission tomorrow The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after Himachal poll schedule was announced.

While election in HP will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.In 2017, Gujarat saw a close fight between the Congress and the BJP. While BJP won 99 of the 182 seats, the Congress secured 77. This year's election is set to be a three-cornered battle between the BJP, the Congress and the AAP. The BJP, which is looking to secure its sixth straight term, changed its entire cabinet a few months ago to beat anti-incumbency.

