Schedule of Rajasthan's Pushkar Fair changed due to Assembly polls

Jaipur, Oct 21 The schedule of Rajasthan's Pushkar Cattle Fair has been changed in the wake of the November 25 Assembly polls in the state.

The Fair will now commence on November 14 and end on November 20.

Earlier, it was due to start on November 14 and continue through November 29.

The Animal Husbandry Department has also released a probable list of programs for the upcoming fair.

The Department's Joint Director, Naveen Parihar said that in the meeting of the Fair Advisory Committee held under the chairmanship of the District Collector on October 13, it was decided to hold the fair from November 14 to 20.

This has been done in view of the Assembly elections, so that the voting percentage is not affected, he said.

This time however, there will be no cultural programs in the fair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor