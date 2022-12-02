School headmaster shot dead in UP district
By IANS | Published: December 2, 2022 08:54 AM 2022-12-02T08:54:04+5:30 2022-12-02T09:30:21+5:30
Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 2 Bike-borne assailants shot dead the headmaster of a school in the Jiyanpur Kotwali ...
Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Dec 2 Bike-borne assailants shot dead the headmaster of a school in the Jiyanpur Kotwali area of Azamgarh district.
Sanjay Yadav, 46, was a resident of Kasada Ima village, and was posted as headmaster at the composite school at Akhaipur in the Haraiya block.
The assailants opened fire at Yadav near a brick kiln and fled from the spot.
Hearing the gunshot, locals working in a nearby field raised an alarm. They took the injured headmaster to a private trauma centre in the city, where he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.
A police team led by Azamgarh Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya, went to the spot for investigation.
The SP said they have identified the killers and have started a manhunt to arrest them. He said preliminary investigation suggested that the murder was a fallout of a rivalry in the panchayat elections.
"The accused also have a criminal history. Police will take action against them under the Gangster Act and confiscate their property," the SP said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app