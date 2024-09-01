School Holiday in Hyderabad: All Primary and Secondary Classes To Remain Shut on September 2 Amid IMD Red Alert

All schools in Hyderabad district will be closed on Monday, September 2, 2024, following an announcement by the District Collector. This decision applies to Primary and Secondary Schools across all management types, including Government, Aided, and Private institutions. The closure is a precautionary measure in response to the red alert for heavy rains issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The statement from the Collector emphasized that the school holiday is intended to ensure the safety of students due to the forecast of heavy rains in the district. The IMD has issued a red alert for Hyderabad and activated all rain alerts—red, orange, and yellow—for districts across the state.

The forecast for Hyderabad on Sunday includes moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching up to 50 km/h. On Monday, light to moderate rain with gusty winds is expected. The red alert is a result of a depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is also expected to bring heavy rains to neighboring Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. In response to the severe weather conditions, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has deployed disaster response teams. Control rooms have been established in district collector offices, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and the state secretariat to manage emergencies.



