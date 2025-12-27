School Holiday in Patna Till December 30 for Students Up to Class 8 Due to Cold Wave; Timings Changed for Higher Classes

Patna District Magistrate issued an order on December 23, 202,5, under section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to close private, government schools, including anganwadi, Kendra vidiyalay, and pre-schools in the district up to class 8 till December 30, 2025.

The district administration Dr Thiyagarajan, said in a statement that directed schools of the upper grades from 9th grade may continue with precautions and the timings will be from 10 am to 3.30 pm. The special classes or examinations being held for pre-board or board exams shall be exempted.

"Due to the extreme cold in the district, low temperature conditions are prevailing, which is likely to have an adverse effect on the health and lives of children. Therefore, in the current situation, in continuation of this office order No. 18681/Law, dated 23 December, I, Dr. Tyagarajan S.M, District Magistrate, Patna, under Section 163 of the Indian Civil Security Code 2023, ban educational activities up to class 8 in all private/government schools (including pre-schools, Anganwadi centres) of Patna district till 30 December," Patna administration order reads.

The school authorities are hereby directed to reschedule their timing of academic activities in conformity with the order as mentioned above. This order has been issued on 26.12.2025, under my signature and the seal of the court.

Patna Weather

The Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert for cold day conditions and dense fog in 38 districts today, Saturday (December 27). Due to cold westerly winds, minimum temperatures are steadily falling across the region. As a result, people have been resorting to bonfires since morning to get relief from the biting cold.

The minimum temperature in eight districts of the state has dropped to 10 degrees Celsius or below. Patna also experienced cold day conditions over the last 24 hours.