School Holiday in Puducherry: School and Colleges To Remain Closed in Union Territory Due to Heavy Rains

Puducherry and its surrounding areas were hit by heavy rains on August 9, resulting in flooding across various housing colonies and roads, disrupting normal life. The union territory faced significant rainfall on both Thursday and Friday.

In a rain-related incident, a 40-year-old man was feared washed away in storm water here. Congress legislator M. Vaithianathan arrived at the scene on Friday night and mobilized the official machinery to locate the missing person. Residents were startled by the intensity of the rains, with floodwaters inundating homes and causing widespread panic.

In response to the situation, the territorial government declared a holiday for all schools, including aided institutions, on Saturday.

