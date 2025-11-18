School Holiday in Tamil Nadu on November 18, 2025: Schools and Colleges Shut in These Districts

All schools, anganwadis, colleges and other institutes in Puducherry and Karaikal have been declared a holiday on Tuesday, November 18 in view of the heavy rainfall warning by the Regional Meteorological Department. According to the weather bureau, a low-pressure area was observed over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lankan coast.

Low-pressure was located over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Sri Lankan coast at 8.30 am on Monday. Officials said it may move slowly in a west-northwesterly direction over the next 24 hours. Due to a sudden change in the sea, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today.

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at many places in Tamil Nadu today, including Puducherry and Karaikal, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga and Virudhunagar.

Puducherry Education Minister Arumugam Namassivayam announced that all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal will remain closed today due to the heavy rain warning. A holiday has been declared for both government and private educational institutions.

Similarly, schools in the Cuddalore district have been given a holiday due to the rain alert. The announcement was made by Collector S. P. Aditya Senthilkumar. In the Villupuram district, schools have also been declared a holiday following the heavy rain warning. However, rain has gradually decreased in the Nagapattinam district. Authorities have announced that schools and colleges there will function as usual and no holiday has been declared.