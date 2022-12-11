School student in J-K's Bandipora writes 900-page Quran with hands

Setting an example of dedication and devotion, Arbin Tahir, a high school student from Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora has written Holy Quran consisting of 900 pages with her own hands in six months.

According to a report, Arbin is a student of Giariyan Jamaat in 11th standard, and has always dreamed of writing Holy Quran with her own hands, for which she started learning calligraphy.

"I had a dream to write the Holy Quran by hand and to fulfil my passion, I started learning calligraphy. Before writing the complete Qur'an, I tried to write some pages and when I felt that my handwriting had improved, I started to write the complete Quran and thanks to Allah, I succeeded in this task," the report quoted Arbin as saying.

She had the support of her family members and relatives in this work, for which she expressed her gratitude to them for their guidance.

Her feat is being talked about on social media.

"The most beautiful and unparalleled achievement undoubtedly deserves billions of congratulations," the report quoted one of the users as saying.

"Salute to the achievement of this daughter of Kashmir. May Allah accept this act and protect us from the evil eye," it quoted another social media user as saying giving his feedback.

( With inputs from ANI )

