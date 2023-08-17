School teacher locks student inside classroom in Rajasthan's Dausa district

A shocking incident occurred in Rajasthan's Dausa district, where a school teacher locked a young boy inside the school and left. People passing by heard the boy crying, alerting the villagers. This took place at Mahatma Gandhi School in Ramsinghpura, Dausa, and caused anger among villagers.

The teacher locked a second-grade student named Kris Kumar Meena inside the classroom after school. When the boy didn't return home, his family and villagers started searching. Someone heard his cries from the school, and family and villagers rushed there. They found Kris near a window, upset.

Angry villagers informed the school and police. The police and school staff arrived, and after a few hours, the boy was rescued. The incident highlighted concerns about school safety and responsibility. Education officials are investigating. This incident shows the need for better safety measures in schools. People are demanding actions to prevent such incidents and protect students.