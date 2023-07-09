Schools, colleges to remain closed in Himachal on July 10, 11 amid heavy rainfall

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 : All schools and colleges would remain closed in view of heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, announced the state government on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tweeted in Hindi, "In view of the heavy rains in the state, all government and private educational institutions recognized by the state government will remain closed on July 10 and 11."

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the state today. "Heavy rainfall (over 204.4 mm) expected on 9th July, beware of flash floods and landslides. Stay safe," tweeted IMD.

The Weather Department also said that the rainfall can cause flooding and landslide.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

IMD also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state.

"A red alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts. Most places in the state will receive rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts," IMD HP deputy director Bui Lal told ANI.

The district administration of Mandi is on alert regarding the incessant rains in Mandi and surrounding districts.

The Deputy Commissioner has instructed all the officers associated with disaster management to remain alert.

The DC held a meeting with officials on Sunday to review the situation arising out of heavy rains in the district.

Arindam Chowdhary said that as per the information received till 10 am on Sunday, 173 roads are closed due to continuous heavy rains in the district. Efforts are on to restore them at the earliest.

At the same time, the Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain in the district for the next 24 hours.

The Collector said that due to heavy rains in the district, many projects of other departments including Public Works and Jal Shakti Department have been damaged. It is being assessed.

The focus of the administration is on the safety of the people. All the district administration officers and machinery are continuously working on this.

Along with SDRF, the NDRF team is also helping in the rescue operations. The administration teams are also working to rescue people from the waterlogged area.

Earlier in the day, Losar village in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh received an 'unexpected' spell of snowfall as various parts of north India remain affected due to heavy rainfall.

The entire village was covered with a thick layer of snow after it experienced the surprise snowfall on Sunday morning.

"Losar village received an unexpected sudden snowfall on Sunday morning as various parts of north India are affected due to heavy rainfall," officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor