Schools in Puducherry to close for 10 days due to H3N2 outbreak as India reports nearly 9 deaths

Amid rising H3N2 cases, all schools for classes 1 to 8 in Puducherry will remain closed for 10 days starting tomorrow. "All schools in Puducherry to remain closed from March 16th to March 26th in wake of the spread of the H3N2 virus", Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam told reporters on Wednesday.

The decision was taken following reports of children falling sick due to the H3N2 subtype of seasonal influenza.

India saw a sudden spurt of Influenza cases caused by the H3N2 virus as the country saw a total of 3,083 lab-confirmed cases until March 9. Amid the outbreak, health experts have advocated for preventive measures such as mask use, better hand hygiene, and an annual flu shot.

Ahmednagar reported its first death, a 23-year-old medical student who died as a result of the H3N2 virus. Meanwhile, another H3N2-related death occurred in Nagpur. The first death from the H3N2 virus was reported in Karnataka's Hassan district, where an 82-year-old man died. In India, nearly 9 people have died as a result of the virus.

H3N2 and H3N1 are both types of influenza A viruses, commonly known as the flu. Prolonged fever, cough, running nose, and body pain are some of the most common symptoms. But in severe cases, people may also experience breathlessness and/or wheezing.