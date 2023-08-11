Schools open, ATM & bank facilities available for 5 hours in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Aug 11 Schools and other educational institutions in Haryana's Nuh closed after communal violence broke out on July 31 opened on Friday as also the ATM and banks, which, however, will remain open for five hours only. The Nuh district administration said that the curfew was relaxed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bus services of the Haryana State Transport Department were also fully restored.

In an order issued on Thursday, Nuh deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said, "Keeping in view the normalcy in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from August 11. Similarly, the bus services of the Haryana State Transport Department will also be fully restored from August 11."

"ATMs in the Municipal Corporation area of Nuh, Tauru, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka, and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open during the curfew relaxation from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.," said the official.

In Gurugram, Jamiat Ulema president Mufti Saleem Qasmi appealed to people not to offer Friday prayers in any open place and asked them to offer prayers in mosques or in their houses.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed in clashes in Muslim-dominated Nuh after a mob attacked the Brijmandal Yatra of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on July 31. Sporadic incidents of violence were reported in Gurugram.

--IANSstr/dpb

