Schools, restaurants allowed to open as Jharkhand eases COVID-19 restrictions

As the number of COVID-19 cases witnesses a declining trend in the state, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Friday announced the withdrawal of restrictions on the offline classes in schools of seven districts and said that the schools will open for physical classes from standard 1 onwards from March 7.

Speaking to the reporters here, Gupta said, "In a meeting with Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior officials, it was decided to remove restrictions on offline classes in schools of 7 districts. Schools will be opened from class 1 onwards from March 7 but offline exams are not allowed till March."

Talking about the decisions taken in the meeting, the Minister also informed that the parks and tourist spots are now allowed to open, however, fairs continue to remain prohibited.

"Parks, tourist spots and swimming pools are allowed to open. 8 pm restrictions on markets are also removed. Restaurants and bars are allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity. Gatherings and fairs continue to be prohibited," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor