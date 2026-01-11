Scindia inaugurates 6 modern post offices in Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi, Jan 11 Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia inaugurated six renovated post offices across Madhya Pradesh and announced the setting up of a new National Postal Training Centre at Shivpuri with an investment of Rs 111 crore, during his official visit to the state from January 8-11.

The Minister also unveiled the names of two upcoming India Post services—Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48. These services will ensure guaranteed delivery within 24 hours and 48 hours respectively, establishing new benchmarks for fast, reliable and time-bound delivery across the postal network, according to an official statement.

The Minister inaugurated Sub-Post Offices at Kolaras, Jagatpura, Badarwas, Pichhore and Katthamil, along with the City Post Office. These newly inaugurated and upgraded post offices in Madhya Pradesh are equipped with improved customer amenities and provide seamless access to a wide range of services of the Department of Posts, including mail and parcel delivery, savings and insurance schemes, digital services and financial inclusion initiatives.

The new infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance operational efficiency and service outreach, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, the statement said.

Addressing the gathering, the minister announced the establishment of a seventh National Postal Training Centre to strengthen the postal training ecosystem and place Shivpuri alongside Saharanpur, Vadodara, Mysuru, Guwahati, Madurai and Darbhanga on the map of premier postal training institutions of the country.

The Minister set a target of completing the Shivpuri training centre within 8 to 12 months, directing senior postal officials to expedite the execution. He further announced that the foundation stone would be laid during his next visit, followed by the inauguration within the stipulated timeframe.

Scindia inaugurated the renovated Pichhore Sub-Post Office, upgraded at a cost of Rs 2 lakh, and laid the foundation stone and performed the Bhoomi Pujan for a new Sub-Post Office building to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 1.11 crore.

The Department of Posts remains committed to modernising its infrastructure, leveraging technology to strengthen last-mile connectivity, promoting inclusive growth and supporting the Government’s vision of responsive, accessible and efficient public service delivery, the minister added.

