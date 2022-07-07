Scooty rider, pillion killed in Kashmir road accident

Srinagar, July 7 Two persons were killed on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Police said a scooty bike collided with a taxi in the Margund area of Kangan town of Ganderbal district.

The police said that both the scooty rider and the pillion were killed on the spot.

"The driver of the taxi has been detained. An FIR has been registered in this accident," police said.

