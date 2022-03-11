Scope for venture capital, partnerships to be created at Vishweshwaraiah Technological University in collaboration with industries: Karnataka Minister

Scope for venture capital and partnerships will be created at Vishweshwaraiah Technological University (VTU) in collaboration with industries, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, Minister for Higher Education, said on Thursday.

In his address at the 21st convocation ceremony of VTU, he said MoUs will be inked with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) to promote research among professionals.

An action plan has been prepared to develop VTU as 'University of Eminience' and it has been envisaged to upgrade 30 engineering colleges in the state to global standards under the 'Super-30' plan, he stated.

In order to promote research, the monthly fellowship for those who are pursuing a Ph.D. at VTU will be increased to Rs 25,000. This also has the objective of making the call for Atmanirbhara Bharata a reality, he told.

Saying that educational institutions should not work in isolation, he told that several initiatives have been taken up to collaborate them with industries. This would enable to provide proper training, skill learning and to impart them the eligibilities required to become employable, he explained.

The effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will bring about a paradigm change in the teaching-learning process and this has been already initiated, Narayana opined.

The Minister also stated that the birth centenary of SG Balekundri, who was primarily responsible for establishing VTU will be celebrated at the university in a meaningful way and a study center in his name will also be set up.

Gold Medals were presented for students who have secured ranks. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Industrialist has presented an Honorary doctorate.

Others who were chosen for the Honorary doctorate Dr Krishna Ella, Founder, Bharat Biotech, Dr Rohini Godabole, Senior Researcher were not attended.

( With inputs from ANI )

