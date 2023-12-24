Scores attend funeral of retired SSP shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir village

Srinagar, Dec 24 Scores of mourners attended the funeral of retired Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) killed by terrorists in J&K’s Baramulla district.

Mohd Shafi Mir, 70, retired SSP was shot and killed by the terrorists in Guntmullah village of the district on Sunday morning when he was calling the ‘Azan’ (Muslim Prayer call) in the local mosque in his village.

Official sources said the retired SSP had been killed using a 12 bore gun with repeat action which can fire five cartridges.

The area was cordoned off to nab the assailants, but no arrests have been made so far.

Scores of mourners from different walks of life attended the funeral of the slain police officer who was buried in his ancestral graveyard in Guntmullah village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor