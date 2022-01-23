Scuffle breaks out between BJP, TMC workers in West Bengal's Bhatpara

A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during an event on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in an area of Bhatpara, West Bengal.

Bhatpara MLA Pawan Singh was attacked by TMC activists while he was paying tribute at the Netaji statue.

As soon a Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh appeared on the site, stones were allegedly hurled at him.

The CRPF fired shots to rescue Arjun Singh from the spot and he was evacuated from the spot.

The whole area became heated and chaos ensued. A large police force of Bhatpara and Jagaddal police stations are present there to pacify the dispute.

"At 10:30 am today our MLA Pawan Singh had gone to offer tribute to Netaji, when TMC's goons attacked him, fired at him, hurled bricks...They also attacked me when I reached. Everything was happening in front of the police...my car was broken," West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor