SDMC Budget: Each ward to be allocated Rs 50 lakhs for basic facilities in unauthorized colonies

Ahead of the civic polls in the national capital, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday released its Budget for the Financial Year 2022-23 and announced that a fund to the tune of Rs 50 lakh will be allocated to each councillor in order to provide basic facilities to the people living in unauthorized colonies.

The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due in April.

The SDMC has also announced that each councillor will get Rs 5 lakh to eliminate 'dark spots' in the area in light of maintaining law and order.

One dispensary will be opened in each ward of the corporation, SDMC said in an official statement.

"Special yoga centres will be run in the corporation's parks," it stated.

1130 field workers and 1155 DBC (dengue breeding checking) employees of the SDMC, who are working for almost 20 years, will be regularized.

Efforts will be made to fill all the vacant posts at the earliest and all the posts will be filled by promotion only, SDMC assured.

It further stated that the post of Administrative Officer will be abolished on deputation basis to give an opportunity of promotion to the employees of the corporation.

A scholarship amount of Rs 2000, Rs 1500 and Rs 1000 will be given to children of Group D employees of SDMC getting first, second and third position in each class respectively.

SDMC has proposed that the old rates of wealth tax will continue to be applicable and the recommendations of MVC-3 will also not be implemented. Education Cess will be levied on wealth tax and not on the annual value of the property.

All residential properties in rural areas and the original property holder or his heir residing in an urbanized village will be exempted from property tax on a self-occupied residential property.

In order to provide clean and nutritious food to the low-income group, SDMC said that initially 40 booths will be allotted under Atal Aahar Yojana.

The financial assistance provided to families for the marriage of their girl child will be increased from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000.

SDMC said that it will spend Rs 3 crore on the purchase of sewing machines, ironing machines, eyeglasses and rickshaws for the differently-abled.

The top 10 (five boys and five girls) of the children studying in SDMC schools, who will be promoted from Class 3 to 4, will be provided cycles.

( With inputs from ANI )

