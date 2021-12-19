SDPI State Secretary brutally stabbed to death by Sangh Parivar activists, alleges party leader PK Usman

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State General Secretary PK Usman on Sunday alleged that the party State Secretary KS Shaan was brutally stabbed to death in Kerala's Alappuzha by Sangh Parivar activists on Saturday night.

Speaking to ANI, Usman said, "He was brutally stabbed to death by Sangh Parivar activists. No human can so brutally kill others, only Sangh Parivar can do this."

He further slammed the state government and police over their actions taken in such cases and said, "The approach taken by the state government and police in such murder cases helps to save the accused. This helps the Sangh Parivar to commit crimes without fear."

"It would be a mistake to think that you can threaten us by killing our people. We will mobilize the people and face the violence of the Sangh Parivar," Usman warned.

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP have rocked Alappuzha in the state, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.

The alleged murder of the SDPI leader was followed by a separate incident in which BJP's OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the two alleged murders, informed the Chief Minister's Office today.

Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

