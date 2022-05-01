Section 144 imposed in Chandigarh colony for demolition drive

Chandigarh administration imposed Section 144 CrPC till Sunday midnight in Colony 4 due to the ongoing demolition drive in the area, according to an order issued by UT District Magistrate, Vinay Pratap Singh.

"District Magistrate UT Chandigarh imposes Section 144 CrPC till midnight today in Colony no 4, Industrial Area, Phase -1 Chandigarh and within 500 meters from its periphery ahead of demolition to be carried out in the area today," the order read.

The restriction came into effect following an expected apprehension that the people of the said colony may cause obstruction, annoyance or injury to the persons lawfully employed or other general public during the demolition process.

( With inputs from ANI )

