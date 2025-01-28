Section of Bangladeshi establishment with ISI planning militancy in Assam: CM Sarma

Kokrajhar (Assam), Jan 28 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that there are several reports that some sections of Bangladeshi establishment are trying to revive militancy in Assam with the help of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

He was in Bodoland (Kokrajhar) to commemorate five years of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord.

On this occasion, he said that for the last three-and-a-half years, there was not even a political agitation in Bodoland.

After the accord peace is prevailing there, he added.

CM Sarma said, "The situation in Bangladesh is not good. We have come to know that ISI with the help of some sections of the Bangladeshi establishment is trying to revive militancy in Assam. However, it's not practically possible as there is no local support available to spread such intentions. Moreover, people want peace."

The Chief Minister said: "The plans of some sections in Bangladeshi government and ISI won't work as local support is necessary to spread militancy but for that, there is no such local support available in Assam. All people in Assam want peace in the state. Assam's borders with Bangladesh are fully fenced, however, the porous sections along Brahmaputra river where fencing is not possible, attempts of infiltration are being controlled with the help of electronic gadgets and especially with the help of drones."

On infiltration attempts from across Bangladesh into Assam, CM Sarma said that with the help of gadgets like drones such incidents are caught daily.

"Moreover people of Assam are vigilant when it comes to controlling infiltration and we will not let this happen," he added.

Replying to IANS on the relationship with Bhutan and its latest infrastructure-related initiatives, the Assam Chief Minister said that the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) is close to neighbouring Bhutan.

Bhutan is building up a great city like Singapore, including lots of tourism-related activities of the neighbouring country will benefit Bodoland as it's just eight km away from the international border.

CM Sarma said that he had held these discussions with the King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

He will also hold discussions with Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay who will visit Assam to participate in the "Advantage Assam" business summit scheduled for next month.

The business summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma added.

The exiled ULFA leader Paresh Baruah is reported to be in touch with stakeholders in Bangladesh through ISI to revive militancy in Assam.

Chief Minister Sarma said, "My personal view is that he wants peace and won't destabilise Assam, as after all he won't bring violence to his own state."

The Chief Minister also gave his reaction on the possible ecological threat from a dam reportedly being built by China upstream of Brahmaputra.

He said, "As a state, we cannot talk to China but the Indian government has taken up the matter with China and I am hopeful that a diplomatic solution will be arrived at."

On the issue of financial requirements of the Bodoland Territorial Council, which came into existence after the Bodo peace accord was signed between the Union government, Assam government, and Bodo leaders on January 27, 2020, the Assam Chief Minister said that the state is self-sufficient in terms of funds.

"My thought is to make Assam a state of givers not takers. We have enough funds to share with BTC. We have enough funds for development and people are satisfied. BTC has an annual budget and the state government spends almost double of that budget on the developmental works there in Bodoland."

--IANS

