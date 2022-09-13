Secunderabad: 8 dead after fire breaks out at electric bike showroom

Eight persons died in Telangana’s Secunderabad on Monday night after a fire broke out at an electric bike showroom’s charging unit and spread to a hotel above it, ANI reported. At least 12 persons were injured in the blaze.The police said that several persons in the hotel fell unconscious because of the smoke emanating from the charging unit. At least five persons were charred while they were unconscious, the authorities said.

The fire started from the Ruby Motors showroom in the Monda Market area in Secunderabad and then spread to the Ruby Pride hotel, The News Minute reported.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to the fire incident. He also announced Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased, while Rs 50,000 would be paid to the injured.Taking to Twitter, the prime minister wrote, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a fire in Secunderabad, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be paid to the injured."