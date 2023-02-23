Secunderabad: Man makes hoax call claiming bomb planted on Bellari Express, held

One person was arrested for making a hoax call claiming a bomb on the Bellari Express on Wednesday evening, police said.

According to police, the arrested hoax caller was identified as Sanga Reddy.

Speaking toon Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP), Secunderabad GRP, Anuradha said, "Yesterday evening, we received a call that an explosive device had been planted on Bellari Express. Railway Protection Force personnel and GRP police immediately carried out extensive checks."

"During the checks, we found no explosive device and it was ascertained that it was a hoax call. A person from Sanga Reddy was arrested in connection with the matter. A case was registered with the Gopalapuram police station," the SP added.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor