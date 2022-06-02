Security beefed up after JD (S) leader hacked to death in Karnataka's Hassan

Security was beefed up in Karnataka's Hassan after a Janata Dal (Secular) leader was hacked to death on Wednesday.

The deceased JD (S) leader was identified as Prashant Nagaraj who was also a member of the Hassan City Municipal Council (HCMC).

A police official informed about the formation of three teams to nab the culprits.

"Security has been increased near mortuary at Hassan after JD (S) Municipal member Prashant was killed last night by miscreants and three teams have been formed to nab the culprits," said R Srinivas Gowda, SP, Hassan.

The police have seized the murder weapons.

According to the official, the incident took place at Laxmipura Extension in Hassan following which the JD (S) leader died on the spot.

The incident is said to have occurred while Nagaraj was returning home yesterday evening on his two-wheeler.

Notably, Nagaraj's father was also murdered. He was also an HCMC member.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

