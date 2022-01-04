Security forces apprehend PLFI cadre from Jharkhand

A joint team of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the state police on Tuesday apprehended a Peoples' Liberation Front of India (PLFI) Cadre from Jharkhand's Khunti district during a special operation.

The apprehended PLFI cadre has been identified as Pulus Topno, said the CRPF, adding the insurgent was held during a special operation conducted around 4.30 am in Lohajimi forested area in Khunti district's Tapkara region.

"The troops of 94 Battalion and police conducted special operation around 4.30 am on Tuesday and apprehended a PLFI cadre identified as Pulus Topno," the CRPF said.

The CRPF, a 3.25 lakh personnel force that is mandated to ensure internal security in Naxal-hit states in the country, said it also recovered one pistol, three rounds of cartridges of .303 and seven pamphlets from the possession of the PLFI cadre.

The PLFI member was later handed over to the police for further enquiry, said the force.

( With inputs from ANI )

