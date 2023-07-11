Security guard opens fire, e-rickshaw driver killed in Kanpur

Kanpur, July 11 An e-rickshaw driver allegedly died of a bullet wound when a man opened fire in Patel Nagar in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The incident happened on Monday evening. Seven other persons were injured in the firing and ruckus that followed.

The accused, Shiv Sagar Shukla, was a security guard, who has been arrested and his weapon seized, said the police on Tuesday.

Additional commissioner of police (ACP) Chakeri, Amar Nath Yadav, said, "A case of murder has been registered and Shukla is being questioned."

Shukla was reportedly at loggerheads with his neighbour Pradeep Soni over work on a sewage pipeline in Kachchi Basti Patel Nagar.

Soni alleged that he had approached the Chakeri police and submitted a complaint against Shukla on July 5.

On Monday, when the work on the sewage pipeline was going on, Shukla allegedly fired several shots from his licensed gun.

A bullet fatally hit Sandip Vishwakarma who was standing nearby and also injured two workers Adnan and Mujibur Rehman. Shukla's family members also threw stones at Soni's residence, injuring the latter's sister Khushboo and two others, police added.

