Security lapse at function of new Kerala Police chief Ravadha Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram, July 1 The first function of the new State Police chief Ravadha Chandrasekhar began on a sour note due to a security failure.

The first function of the new Star Police Chief is a press meeting with the media.

During the event, a security failure occurred when a non-media person reached near Chandrasekhar.

The press conference was held at the high-security area of the State Police headquarters in the state capital city.

The intruder had papers in his hand and claimed that he was a former police official who had yet to get justice despite approaching Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

While many expressed concerns about what happened, Chandrasekhar, who was speaking to the media about the way police officials should behave towards the people, told the intruder that his grievance would be addressed.

Later, the intruder was given coffee and handed over to the local police station, which began a detailed probe.

Likewise, the Assistant Inspector General of Police has also started a probe.

Incidentally, the intruder, who claimed to be a former police official, also had an identity card from an online media outlet.

It has been found that the intruder entered the headquarters, claiming to be a former security official of Chandrasekhar and used his media identity card to gain entry to the media room.

On Monday evening, incumbent SPC Shaikh Darvesh Saheb superannuated, and as Chandrasekhar was in Delhi, he took charge as the new SPC.

The customary guard of honour was first given, and then the baton of the SPC was handed over to him by ADGP of Police H. Venkatesh, who was holding charge after Saheb retired and till Chandrasekhar took over on Tuesday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor