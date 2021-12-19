Security of Kannadigas settled in Maharashtra is MVA govt's responsibility, says Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the security of Kannadigas who are settled in Maharashtra is the MVA government's responsibility.

Reacting to the recent incident of Belagavi vandalism of Friday night, Bommai said, "Maintaining law and order in Karnataka is our responsibility. Similarly, it is the responsibility of the Maharashtra government to maintain law and order there."

Referring to vandalism incidents and of stone-pelting buses and private vehicles, the Chief Minister said, "Our Director General of Police will speak to his counterpart in Maharashtra about the security of Kannadigas there and the attack on buses and private vehicles from Karnataka. Our Home Minister will take up the issue with his Maharashtra counterpart. Then, if necessary, I will speak to the Maharashtra Chief Minister."

Notably, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Belagavi for two days beginning Sunday morning following protests after reports of vandalisation of statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji and freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut gave a call for Marathas to unite, to which Bommai said, "Responsible people should never incite anyone under any circumstances."

"Chatrapati Shivaji, Sangolli Rayanna and Kitturu Rani Chennamma fought against the British for freedom. They fought to unite the country. We will be doing a disservice to them if we fight to divide society. Nobody should incite the people to take law into their own hands," he added.

Tension erupted in Belagavi after a purported video that showed some people pouring black ink on the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Sankey Tank Road in Bengaluru went viral.

Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) followers gathered in Belagavi and protested against the Karnataka government at Dharmaveer Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk.

The miscreants smashed around 26 vehicles of the Karnataka government and police at Belagavi.

The protestors alleged that Kannada goons have defaced a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Bangalore.

( With inputs from ANI )

