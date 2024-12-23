Seema Haider Pregnant: Pakistani Woman Who Entered India With 4 Children To Meet Lover, Expecting Child

The home of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena, the couple who gained fame and created controversy after Seema came to India from Pakistan, is set to be filled with the laughter of a newborn. Seema Haider is pregnant and will soon become a mother. She shared this news in a video where she reveals a positive pregnancy test to Sachin, informing him that he is going to be a father. Overjoyed, Sachin is seen dancing with happiness and embracing Seema lovingly.

In the video, Seema shows Sachin the pregnancy kit and shares the news. Initially, Sachin appears surprised, but his disbelief quickly turns into excitement as he dances with joy and hugs Seema. This video has since gone viral on social media, sparking various reactions and comments.

Seema and Sachin's love story first made headlines when Seema entered India illegally with her four children via Nepal in May last year. The couple met while playing a popular online game. After falling in love, Seema sold her house in Pakistan and moved to India to live with Sachin.

Seema traveled to India through Nepal and started living with Sachin in Rabupura village in Greater Noida. When authorities discovered, both were arrested by police. Initially, the police prepared to file a case of fraud against them, but since there were no provisions for punishment in this case, the charges under sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Passport Act were also dropped. Seema's husband, Ghulam Haider, remains in Pakistan.

Seema frequently shares updates about her life with Sachin on social media. From observing traditional Indian festivals like Karva Chauth to hoisting the tricolor flag on Independence Day, she actively posts videos highlighting her life. Seema is often seen with her lawyer, AK Singh, who she regards as a brother.