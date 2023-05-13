Seizure of drugs worth Rs 15,000 crore in Indian waters largest in terms of monetary value: NCB Dy Director General (Ops)

New Delhi [India], May 13 : After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs worth around Rs 15,000 crore in Indian waters on Saturday, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Ops) said it was the largest in terms of monetary value and the source of the drugs is Pakistan.

Talking to , Sanjay Kumar Singh said, "NCB & Navy conducted a successful operation in the Indian Ocean. It is the largest in terms of its monetary value. The monetary value is approx Rs 15,000 crore. It originated from the Chabahar port in Iran. The source of the drugs is Pakistan."

Singh further said that the consignment was meant for Sri Lanka, Maldives and India.

"The mother ship was being stationed at different points in the sea. The smaller boats would go from various countries & collect consignments from the mother ships. The consignment was meant for Sri Lanka, Maldives & India. One Pakist national has been arrested", he said.

He added that the operation was started in February last year and as part of the operation, the team has seized roughly around 4000 kg of various drugs.

Earlier today, Narcotics Control Bureau seized approximately 2,500 kg of contraband drugs worth around Rs 12,000 crore in Indian waters in a special operation.

The initial success of the operation called 'Samudragupt' was achieved in the month of February 2022 when a joint team of NCB and Indian Navy seized 529 kg of Hashish, 221 kg of Methamphetamine and 13 kg of Heroin in the high seas off the coast of Gujarat, all sourced from Balochistan and Afghstan.

One suspected Pakist national was also detained. The seizure part of 'Operation Samudragupt' targeted the maritime trafficking of drugs originating from Afghstan.

Further consistent efforts and round-the-clock surveillance by the team resulted in the interception of an Iran boat off the coast of Kerala in a joint operation by NCB and the Indian Navy in the month of October 2022.

A total of 200kg of high-grade Heroin sourced from Afghstan was seized and six Iran drug traffickers were arrested in the operation.

Apart from these operations enforced by NCB and Indian Navy, NCB also shared real-time actionable information generated during the course of Operation Samudragupt with Sri Lanka and Maldives.

These inputs resulted in the seizure of 286kg of Heroin and 128kg of Methamphetamine with the arrest of 19 drug traffickers in two operations conducted by the Sri Lankan Navy in the months of December 2022 and April 2023 and 4kg of Heroin with the arrest of 5 drug traffickers by Maldivian Police in March 2023.

Appreciating the threat to national security emanating from maritime trafficking of Heroin and other drugs over the maritime route in the Indian Ocean region, the Director General, NCB launched Operation Samudragupt headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Ops), NCB and comprising officers of Operations Branch of NCB Headquarters in January 2022.

The primary objective of the operation was to collect actionable inputs which could lead to the interdiction of ships carrying narcotics contraband.

For this task, the team exchanged and gathered information from drug law enforcement agencies such as DRI, ATS Gujarat and intelligence agencies such as the Intelligence Wing of Indian Navy, NTRO etc.

