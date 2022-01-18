Semester exams for universities to be held in offline mode, says MP Higher Education minister

Madhya Pradesh Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesdsay said that semester examinations in universities in the state will be held in offline mode.

"The university semester exams will be held in an offline mode. COVID-19 protocols will be strictly adhered to during the examinations," the minister told ANI.

The minister said that another chance will be given to students who could not give their exams due to being tested for COVID-19.

Yadav said that conducting offline exams is better than offering general promotions to the students during the COVID-19 pandemic as many private companies, government organisations refused to recognise the marksheets of students who got general promotions.

( With inputs from ANI )

