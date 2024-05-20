Sending you pocketbook version of Constitution: Pawan Khera, miffed at Assam CM’s taunt at Rahul, pens letter

New Delhi, May 20 Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday penned a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma taking umbrage at his “harsh and distasteful” comments directed at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

“Your recent public utterances have deeply concerned me, particularly regarding your views on the Indian Constitution,” Congress Working Committee member Khera wrote in a letter to the BJP leader and Assam CM.

Notably, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been showing a copy of the Constitution at his public rallies and vowing to defend it from the ruling party’s ‘repeated onslaught’.

CM Sarma, while taking a swipe at the Congress leader had said that he was flaunting the Chinese Constitution and not Indian Constitution at the poll rallies.

Congress’ Media and Publicity Chairman Khera, taking to his X handle, shared his one-page letter to CM Sarma and said that the latter’s remarks were “deeply disrespectful to the sacrifices of our soldiers.”

Claiming that he was troubled over statements linking the Constitution of India and China, the Congress leader said, “This comparison is not only unfounded but also deeply disrespectful to the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers, especially those who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash.”

Khera further said that he was also sending CM Sarma, a pocketbook version of the Constitution of India as that will keep “reminding him of the principles that should guide our nation.”

“The Indian Constitution is more than a document. It represents the soul and spirit of our country, reflecting the aspirations and hopes of our people. Crafted with great care by our Founding Fathers, it captures the essence of India’s cultural heritage and remarkable journey of our civilisation,” Khera also wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor