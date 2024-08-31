Senior IAS Officer Dharmendra Appointed New Chief Secretary of Delhi

Senior IAS officer Dharmendra, a 1989-batch AGMUT cadre official, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the Delhi government. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order on Saturday confirming the appointment.

Ministry of Home Affairs appoints IAS Dharmendra as New Chief Secretary of Delhi pic.twitter.com/SZavZ2qVEn — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2024

Dharmendra, who is currently serving as the chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, will assume his new role effective September 1 or from the date of his joining, whichever is later. He replaces Naresh Kumar, whose tenure concludes on August 31 after receiving two extensions from the central government.

Dharmendra’s appointment comes as part of a routine administrative reshuffle aimed at streamlining governance in the national capital.