Senior RSP leader T J Chandrachoodan dies at 83

Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Prof T J Chandrachoodan, who played a key role in Left politics both at the state and national level during his five-decade long political career, died at a private hospital on Monday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 83.

Belonging to the school of older generation of RSP leaders, Chandrachoodan began his political career as a student activist and rose to become the national general secretary of the party in 2008. He continued in the post for a decade.