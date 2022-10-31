Senior RSP leader T J Chandrachoodan dies at 83
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 31, 2022 01:13 PM 2022-10-31T13:13:40+5:30 2022-10-31T13:14:34+5:30
Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader Prof T J Chandrachoodan, who played a key role in Left politics both at the state and national level during his five-decade long political career, died at a private hospital on Monday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 83.
Belonging to the school of older generation of RSP leaders, Chandrachoodan began his political career as a student activist and rose to become the national general secretary of the party in 2008. He continued in the post for a decade.