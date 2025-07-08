Separatist leader Pannun gave crores to Kejriwal, he never denied it, Sirsa's explosive charge

New Delhi, July 8 In a blistering attack on former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused the party of thriving on “lies and corruption,” claiming that its recent electoral wins and national ambitions are hollow and misleading.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on Tuesday, Sirsa spoke on the contentious issue of alleged Khalistani links to AAP. Sirsa levelled serious accusations against Kejriwal, pointing to ‘self-incriminating statements’ made by banned separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

“It’s well known that anti-national elements have supported Kejriwal. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun himself claimed he gave crores of rupees to Kejriwal. Kejriwal has never denied it or clarified whether he received that money. So, we don’t need to explain further - Pannun’s own words are enough,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa responded to AAP’s allegations that the BJP-led administration in Delhi was targeting Purvanchali settlements.

“That’s typical of the AAP - lying is their core skill. To join AAP, you must master two things: corruption and lying. They mislead people with baseless accusations, but the truth is entirely different,” he said.

Dismissing AAP’s performance in recent by-elections outside Delhi, including in Ludhiana West and Gujarat’s Visavadar, Sirsa played down the party's national relevance.

“One person winning an election is not a big deal. Even unknown parties can win one or two seats. AAP’s win in Visavadar or Ludhiana doesn’t mean much in the larger picture. Even in Jammu and Kashmir, AAP had a candidate win - it’s not something extraordinary,” he added.

He also questioned Kejriwal’s prolonged absence from Delhi amid ongoing investigations, implying that the Chief Minister is seeking political cover in Punjab.

“Kejriwal cannot function without power. Since the AAP holds power in Punjab, he’s staying there, enjoying Punjab’s security, car, and helicopter. He has no interest in Delhi if there’s no direct benefit for him. His actions show he’s clinging to power, not service,” Sirsa stated.

