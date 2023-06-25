Serach operation underway in J-K's Poonch after to nab Pakistani terrorists

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 25 : A joint operation has been launched by Indian Army and the Poonch police against the terrorists who infiltrated towards the Indian side in the Chakan Da bagh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, said officials on Sunday.

According to the officials, a search operation has been underway in the Chakan Da bagh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district by the Sarla Battalion of the Indian Army and SOG Group of police, against the terrorists who infiltrated towards Indian side.

The area is still under the cordon of the Indian Army.

On Saturday, the Indian Army launched a search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after observing some suspicious movement along the Line Of Control (LOC).

According to officials, a brief exchange of fire occurred in the Poonch district.

"Search operations underway in the Poonch sector, after observing suspicious movement along LOC. Indian Army troops cordoned off the area and a brief exchange of fire occurred," informed officials.

