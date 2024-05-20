'Serve with heart and earn public trust', Gujarat CM's advice to new IAS officers

Gandhinagar, May 20 Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday urged the freshly recruited bureaucrats to work with a spirit of good deeds and aim to win the people's hearts.

The Chief Minister said this after eight probationary IAS officers of the 2023 batch who have been allocated to the Gujarat cadre paid a courtesy visit to him in Gandhinagar. The officers, including seven women, completed their institutional training at the Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA).

The probationary officers have been appointed as Supernumerary Assistant Collectors for field training in the districts of Banaskantha, Bhavnagar, Kutch, Panchmahal, Valsad, Narmada, and Navsari.

Chief Minister Patel highlighted the “privilege of serving in high positions in Gujarat”, as he urged them to “embrace this opportunity to work with a sense of duty and service, striving to earn a place in the hearts of the people".

During the meeting, the officers shared details of their academic careers and recounted their experiences during training with the Chief Minister.

