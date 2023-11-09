Service engineer died at IGIA during maintenance due to lack of safety gear: FIR

New Delhi, Nov 9 “No helmet or other safety gear/measures were provided to Air India’s engineer before letting him undertake maintenance by climbing a ladder,” the Delhi Police FIR revealed after a 56-year-old man died while servicing an aircraft at the IGIA’s Terminal 3 on Tuesday.

Sources in Air India said that the deceased Ram Prakash Singh was an employee of the Central Government-owned AIESL (Air India Engineering Service Limited.)

Police have registered an FIR under Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at IGI police station.

According to the police, in the early hours of November 7, a call was received at the Police Control Room from Manipal Hospital Dwarka concerning a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) involving a patient named Ram Prakash Singh, who had fallen from a height and was pronounced dead.

The FIR, in possession with the IANS, stated that during enquiry it was revealed that the deceased was working as services engineer with Air India airlines and was on night shift in the intervening night of November 6-7.

“When he was carrying out maintenance of the plane (Air India VT-CIQ) parked at T-3 he fell off the ladder on the concrete ground, and sustained head injuries. The Air India staff rushed him to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” stated the FIR.

“Thereafter a district crime team and FSL team was called and the site was inspected and the autopsy of the deceased was carried out at SJH Hospital. From the inspection and local enquiry from the Air India staff it was revealed that no helmet or other safety gear/measure were provided to the deceased before letting him perform maintenance by climbing the ladder,” read the FIR.

“Due to the above safety negligence the deceased succumbed to injuries and eventually death,” the FIR added.

