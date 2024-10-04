Seven Naxals Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Chhattisgarh
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 4, 2024 04:04 PM2024-10-04T16:04:00+5:302024-10-04T16:04:41+5:30
Seven Naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter with police forces in Chhattisgarh, ANI reported. According to the ...
Seven Naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter with police forces in Chhattisgarh, ANI reported. According to the reports, bodies of all seven militants have been recovered, along with a substantial cache of automatic weapons. The encounter is still in progress, and more details are expected to be released shortly.
Open in app
#UPDATE | Chhattisgarh: Seven naxals killed in the encounter with Police so far. Bodies of all 7 and a large number of automatic weapons recovered. Encounter still underway. More details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2024