Seven Naxals Killed in Ongoing Police Encounter in Chhattisgarh

Seven Naxals have been killed in an ongoing encounter with police forces in Chhattisgarh, ANI reported. According to the reports, bodies of all seven militants have been recovered, along with a substantial cache of automatic weapons. The encounter is still in progress, and more details are expected to be released shortly.

