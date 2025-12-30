Several districts in J&K ban VPN use citing security reasons

Srinagar, Dec 30 Several districts of Jammu and Kashmir have banned the use of virtual private network (VPN), citing security reasons, as the forces have increased cell phone surveillance to ensure that the ban order is not violated.

Kupwara, Kulgam and Shopian districts of the Valley are the latest districts to impose a VPN ban, ordering legal action against those violating the order.

In one such order, Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, Magistrate Kupwara, has referred to communications received from the police about a surge in the use of VPNs by a significant number of suspicious Internet users in the district.

"Whereas the VPN services have the potential to be exploited for unlawful and anti-national activities, including incitement of unrest, dissemination of misleading or inflammatory content and coordination of activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and tranquillity and national security," reads the order.

The Magistrate has warned of legal action against any violation and directed the police to ensure strict enforcement of the order in letter and spirit.

Similar prohibitory orders have been issued by the District Magistrates of Shopian and Kulgam.

Several other districts across Jammu and Kashmir have already imposed the ban, and more than 10 people have been booked for using VPN applications over the last month.

Last week, two people were booked for violating prohibitory orders in Doda district after they were found using VPN on their mobile phones. The booked persons have been identified as Khalid Abrar and Mohammad Irfan.

VPN misuse involves using Virtual Private Networks for unlawful activities like spreading misinformation, coordinating crime, bypassing security, or accessing banned content, posing threats to public order and national security, leading authorities (like in parts of India recently) to impose temporary bans. The cyber adversaries also exploit VPNs to hide malicious activities like identity theft or network infiltration, making careful VPN choice crucial.

