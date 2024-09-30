Several states adopted 'Ladli Laxmi' and 'Ladli Behna' scheme, claims Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Sep 30 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has claimed that both-- BJP and non-BJP state governments -- are copying his flagships.

Speaking to the reporters here in Bhopal on Monday, Chouhan said that schemes such as 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana' and 'Ladli Behna Yojana' introduced during his tenure as CM in MP have been adopted in other states.

"Opposition has copied our schemes and is running with different names in several states including in Jharkhand. Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Ladli Behna Yojana have been adopted in several states, including in the ruling BJP states like Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh," Chouhan added.

Notably, Chouhan had introduced 'Ladli Laxmi Yojana' -- a cash incentive for newly born girl children during his second tenure as Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh in 2008. That scheme earned him the title 'Mama' (maternal uncle).

While 'Ladli Behna Yojana' -- which was the extension of his previous scheme, was introduced ahead of the Assembly election in 2023. Under this scheme, the MP government provides Rs 1,250 per month for the women beneficiaries coming under the terms and conditions.

Interestingly, when the BJP returned to power in Madhya Pradesh in December last year, and the four-time ex-CM was replaced with Mohan Yadav, there was apprehension on whether Chouhan's flagships would continue or not. However, the Mohan Yadav-led BJP government continues to pay the amount to more than 1.40 crore beneficiaries.

On Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, before leaving for Jharkhand, visited his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's residence in Bhopal. The meeting of both these BJP leaders lasted about nearly 30 minutes, and it has been informed that they discussed the issues related to Jharkhand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor