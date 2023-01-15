Severe cold wave grips North India, Mercury dips to -4.7 degree celsius in several parts of Rajasthan

The entire North Indian belt continued to reel under an intense cold wave on Sunday, with several areas of Rajasthan recording temperatures below freezing point.

Shishram Dhaka, the Zonal Director of research at Agricultural Research Station (ARS), Fatehpur-Shekhawati said that -4.7 degree celsius temperature was recorded at Fatehpur-Shekhawati.

"For the last two days, the temperature in areas like Sikar, Churu, and Jhunjhunu is going down to minus with a nerve-freezing cold," he added.

As per the data received from the Zonal Director, the temperature recorded on January 15 was -4.7 degrees followed by January 14 recording -3.5 degrees, and January 13 recording 7.5 degrees Celsius.

"People's life has been affected by the harsh winter. Snow has started accumulating in the fields. We are trying to avoid the cold, people are resorting to bonfires in the morning," a local resident said.

The locals further added that farmers have started worrying about the damage that will be caused to the mustard crop due to the freezing snow. While wheat and other crops are expected to get benefits.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan's hill station, Mount Abu was covered with snow sheet with temperatures dropping to the lowest breaking old records for winter. The temperature was recorded here at -4 degrees Celsius. 4 to 5 inches 'of thick snow was seen in the area.

Last year the minimum temperature of Mount Abu was -2 degree Celsius.

As per satellite imagery and available visibility data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a layer of fog extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius around 6.10 am.

According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 200 meters at 6.10 am.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

"Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued an orange alert for dense fog and chilly conditions in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana on Sunday and Monday.

( With inputs from ANI )

