Severe Cold Wave Hits North India: IMD Issues Alerts for Delhi, Punjab, and Kashmir

The cold wave is intensifying day by day in North India, including Delhi-NCR, as temperatures dip following light rain in the plains and snowfall in the mountains. Delhi is grappling with a double threat of pollution and plummeting temperatures, while cold wave and fog conditions persist in Punjab and Haryana. Snowfall and cold wave alerts have been issued for Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, with the chill also being felt in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a thin layer of fog enveloping parts of the national capital. On Monday, the minimum temperature was noted at 8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum reached 20 degrees Celsius.

In Rajasthan, the cold weather continues to impact daily life due to falling temperatures. In Bikaner, the temperature was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). A cold wave persists in Jammu and Kashmir, with temperatures dropping below zero in many areas. Srinagar recorded a temperature of -5.2 degrees Celsius at 5:30 AM on Tuesday. Other recorded temperatures included -0.6 degrees Celsius in Gulmarg, -6.8 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, -0.8 degrees Celsius in Banihal, and -4.6 degrees Celsius in Kupwara.

On Monday, Srinagar experienced a minimum temperature of -7 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 7 degrees Celsius, as reported by the IMD. According to the IMD, a cold wave is defined as when the minimum temperature of a station reaches 10 degrees Celsius or less in the plains and 0 degrees Celsius or below in hilly regions. The IMD forecasts a severe cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir starting from December 24. Additionally, dense fog conditions and a cold wave are expected to prevail from December 23 to 25 in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and other states.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was classified as 'severe' on Tuesday, with visibility limited due to fog. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an AQI of 401 at 8 AM. On the previous day, the AQI also fell into the 'severe' category, measuring 403 at 7 AM. Specific AQI readings included 417 in Alipur, 423 in Anand Vihar, 425 in RK Puram, and 402 at ITO. AQI ratings are categorized as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), ad 401-500 (severe). Residents of the national capital were seen gathering around bonfires to combat the chill, while others took refuge in night shelter homes as temperatures continued to drop in Delhi.