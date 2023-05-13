Sex rackets busted at spa centres in MP's Singrauli, 13 women rescued

By IANS | Published: May 13, 2023 03:36 PM 2023-05-13T15:36:02+5:30 2023-05-13T15:45:08+5:30

Bhopal, May 13 Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday claimed to have busted sex rackets being run at several ...

Sex rackets busted at spa centres in MP's Singrauli, 13 women rescued | Sex rackets busted at spa centres in MP's Singrauli, 13 women rescued

Sex rackets busted at spa centres in MP's Singrauli, 13 women rescued

Next

Bhopal, May 13 Madhya Pradesh police on Saturday claimed to have busted sex rackets being run at several spa centres in Singrauli district and rescued over a dozen women, including minors.

Singrauli SP Yusuf Kureshi told the press that raids were conducted on the basis of complaints received from various people. As many as three teams of district police raided six spa centres simultaneously.

"During the raids, sex rackets being operated inside these spa centers were exposed. Over a dozen women were rescued who have been taken into police custody for further investigation," Kureshi said.

Kureshi further said the owners of two spa centers - "Sudhanshu Spa Centre" and "777" have been arrested and booked under 'Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Yusuf kureshi Yusuf kureshi Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2019 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Madhya Pradesh Police Chief Justice Of The Madhya Pradesh High Court Madhya Pradesh High Court East Madhya Pradesh West Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Government Madhya Pradesh