Sexual harassment charges a conspiracy to malign me: CPI-M leader

Kolkata, Oct 28 Suspended former legislators of CPI-M Tanmay Bhattacharya on Monday said that the charges of sexual harassment against him are a well-planned plot to malign his image in public.

On Sunday, Tanmay Bhattacharya was suspended from the party following allegations of sexual harassment against him by a female journalist.

Bhattacharya was summoned by the cops of Baranagar Police station where the FIR was filed against him. On his arrival, he faced marathon questioning by the investigating officials for a few hours.

After the interrogation was over, he came to his residence and interacted with the media person where he described the allegation as a conspiracy to malign his image.

He countered every point of allegation that the female journalist raised in her Facebook live session on Sunday, following which Bhattacharya was suspended from the party.

“First she claimed that while she was interviewing me, I sat on her lap. My body weight is almost double that of her. Had I really sat on her lap, could she be in a proper healthy state? This is my first question,” Bhattacharya said.

Secondly, Bhattacharya argued, the female journalist herself claimed that she interviewed him for about 25 minutes.

“As claimed by her, she was in an extremely mentally stressed situation after the incident took place. But how is it possible that she continued with my interview for 25 minutes after that incident,” questioned Bhattacharya.

However, he refrained from making any adverse statement against his party’s decision to suspend him.

“I am a communist and will continue to remain so till my death. I will continue as a CPI-M activist till my death. If I am held guilty by my party and expelled, I will remain a communist till my last day. Even if I cannot continue as a CPI-M activist, I will continue as a communist,” Bhattacharya said.

--IANS

src/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor