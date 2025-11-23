Shah Rukh Khan Pays Heartfelt Tribute to 26/11, Pahalgam and Delhi Blast Victims; Says ‘Nothing Can Break the Spirit of Indians’

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Global Peace Honours 2025 on Saturday and paid an emotional tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the Pahalgam terror incident, and the recent Delhi blast. The ceremony gathered survivors, dignitaries, national leaders, artists, and families of victims for a collective remembrance. Organised by the Divyaj Foundation and led by Amruta Fadnavis, the event honoured the strength and resilience of those affected. While speaking on stage, Shah Rukh offered gratitude to civilians and security forces affected by the attacks. He stated, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks." He called for unity and commitment to the "path of humanity" while saluting the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

#WATCH | Mumbai | At the Global Peace Honours 2025, Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says, "My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave… pic.twitter.com/XQtJp0pm1I — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2025

Shah Rukh further expressed admiration for the bravery and spirit of India’s armed forces. Reflecting on their courage, he recited moving lines, saying, "Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country. When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, Those who attack us feel it," said Shah Rukh Khan. He continued, "Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain." He concluded, "If we have peace amongst us, nothing can shake India, nothing can defeat India and nothing can break the spirit of us Indians."

The Global Peace Honours 2025 reflects its purpose of honouring sacrifice and strengthening the message of national harmony. The event was held at the Gateway in India and witnessed the presence of many influential personalities across different fields, symbolising collective solidarity. Among the attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Nita Ambani, CM Devendra Fadnavis, Amruta Fadnavis, Tiger Shroff, Akanksha Malhotra, Kripashankar Singh, Manisha Koirala, Vikrant Massey, and Archana Kochhar, along with several dignitaries and public figures. The ceremony aimed to recognise the courage of victims, survivors, and security personnel while promoting peace, remembrance, and unity across the nation.